Gonzales (forearm) successfully threw 15 short-distance pitches off a mound Monday and is scheduled to throw again Tuesday, Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN Seattle reports.

Drayer notes that Gonzales felt strong on the hill Monday and that if all goes well Tuesday, he could be on track to throw a bullpen session Friday. The southpaw was placed on the 10-day injured list April 29 with a mild forearm strain.