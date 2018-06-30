Mariners' Marco Gonzales: Tosses complete game Friday
Gonzales (8-5) got a complete-game victory against the Royals on Friday, giving up six hits and striking out seven with no walks while allowing one earned run in Seattle's 4-1 victory.
Gonzales was tantalizingly close to making this a shutout, but he surrendered an RBI single to Mike Moustakas in the ninth inning. Even so, it was a phenomenal outing from the 26-year-old left-hander, who is quietly turning in a solid season in Seattle. With this start in the bag, Gonzales now has a 3.77 ERA, 1.23 WHIP and 87:20 K:BB through 100.1 innings. He has a divisional matchup with the Angels next on the docket July 5.
