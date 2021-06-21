Gonzales allowed two runs on five hits and three walks while striking out six batters over 6.1 innings Sunday against the Rays. He did not factor into the decision.

Gonzales kept the Rays off the scoreboard for five innings until Manuel Margot tied the game up in the sixth with an RBI double. The 29-year-old lefty then allowed back-to-back doubles in the seventh to give the Rays a 2-1 advantage and was promptly pulled from the game. Gonzales currently sports a disappointing 5.10 ERA and has a 42:18 K:BB over 47.2 innings. He's lined up for a tough road matchup against the White Sox next weekend.