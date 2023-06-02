Gonzales will undergo testing on his forearm and have his start skipped Saturday versus the Rangers, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Gonzales felt some discomfort in his left forearm after his outing Sunday against the Pirates and will now reportedly be replaced on the mound Saturday by Bryan Woo, who's set to be called up from Double-A Arkansas for the start. Once the results of the testing on his forearm come to fruition, it's possible that Gonzales could be set for a stint on the injured list.