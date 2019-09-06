Mariners' Marco Gonzales: Walks five in no-decision
Gonzales did not factor into the decision against Houston on Thursday, pitching 5.1 innings and giving up five runs (four earned) on seven hits and five walks without registering a strikeout.
All things considered, Gonzales was fortunate to escape with only four earned runs charged against him. He allowed at least one baserunner in each inning before his departure and threw just 54 of 98 pitches for strikes, leading to a season-high five walks. He also failed to whiff any batters for the first time this season and induced only six swinging strikes. The 27-year-old was handed an early seven-run lead but gave nearly all of it back, departing in the sixth inning after serving up a pair of homers that narrowed Seattle's lead to two. Gonzales now holds a 4.37 ERA, 1.37 WHIP and 128:49 K:BB in 175 innings this season. He'll have a home matchup against Cincinnati on Wednesday in his next scheduled start.
