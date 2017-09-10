Mariners' Marco Gonzales: Will start Tuesday
Gonzales has been named the starting pitcher for Tuesday's game against the Rangers, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.
Gonzales was bumped from the rotation following his disastrous start against the Orioles on Aug. 28 in which he allowed five runs over 3.1 innings of work. He was able to throw four scoreless innings of relief on Sept. 2 and will be granted a spot start in the place of Andrew Moore on Tuesday against the Rangers. He'll likely head back to a long-relief role following his start.
