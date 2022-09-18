Gonzales (10-14) allowed five runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out four in 6.1 innings, taking the loss Sunday versus the Angels.

Gonzales was undone by the long ball -- he gave up two home runs to Luis Rengifo and one to Livan Soto. This was the second time in three starts Gonzales has given up multiple homers, though it's just the seventh time he's done that in 29 starts for the year. The poor start ticked his ERA up to 4.01 with a 1.32 WHIP and 92:47 K:BB through 166 innings this season. The 30-year-old southpaw is lined up for a favorable road start in Kansas City next weekend.