The Mariners selected Bowman from Triple-A Tacoma on Sunday.

Bowman elected to become a free agent after being DFA'd by the Diamondbacks on May 26. He signed a minor-league contract with the Mariners on Tuesday, and he has thrown two scoreless innings with Triple-A Tacoma since joining the organization. The 33-year-old right-hander will add right-handed depth to Seattle's bullpen after Collin Snider was optioned to Triple-A Tacoma in a corresponding move.