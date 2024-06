Bowman signed a minor-league contract with the Mariners on Sunday.

Just two days after he elected free agency, Bowman made his return to the Mariners organization and reported to Triple-A Tacoma. He was thrust into action right away for Tacoma, striking out two over a scoreless inning in Sunday's 13-3 win over Round Rock. Bowman has previously made 10 appearances in the majors this season across stops with the Twins, Diamondbacks and Mariners, accruing a 5.40 ERA and 1.20 WHIP over 15 innings.