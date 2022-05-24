Brash yielded five earned runs on two home runs, three walks and two wild pitches over one inning in Triple-A Tacoma's loss to Sacramento on Sunday. He struck out one.

Brash had produced some encouraging results in his first four trips to the mound for the Rainiers following a May 5 demotion from the Mariners, but Sunday's outing highlighted the two biggest culprits in his getting sent down in the first place. Brash allowed three- and two-run homers during his one frame and had severe issues with his control, which evoked memories of the 1.4 HR/9 and 7.7 BB/9 he generated across five starts before being sent down. The right-hander figures to continue working out of Tacoma's bullpen for the time being while he further refines his game.