The Mariners are optimistic Brash (elbow) can make his 2025 season debut by the end of April, Adam Jude of the Seattle Times reports.

Brash had an internal brace procedure on his right elbow in early May, so a return by April would be aggressive. However, he's been working out at the team's spring training complex in Arizona and is considered ahead of schedule in his recovery. Brash was dynamite out of Seattle's bullpen in 2023, posting a 3.06 ERA and 107:29 K:BB across 70.2 innings. Once healthy, he will serve in a leverage relief role for the Mariners.