Brash didn't factor into the decision during Saturday's 13-7 win against Kansas City, allowing three runs on five hits and four walks with two strikeouts in 4.1 innings.

Brash permitted one run in the first and kept Kansas City off the board despite traffic on the bases until the fifth inning, when the bullpen allowed two inherited runners to score once Brash was pulled. The 23-year-old rookie has a serviceable 4.20 ERA through three starts and 15 innings, but he's walked an MLB-leading 11 batters including 10 over his last two turns. He'll look to limit the free passes as he's tentatively set to face Miami on Friday for his next start.