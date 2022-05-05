Brash (1-3) allowed four earned runs on six hits and four walks while striking out three across three innings to take the loss Wednesday against the Astros.

Brash ran into the majority of his trouble in the second inning when he allowed three of the first four batters he faced to reach base, all of which ultimately came around to score. Control continued to be a significant source of Brash's problems, as he has walked at least four batters in three of his five outings this season. That has resulted in both short and ugly outings, as he has also failed to work at least five innings in each of his last three appearances, allowing 13 earned runs across 9.1 frames. Overall, Brash has a 7.65 ERA with a 19:17 K:BB across 20 innings to begin the campaign.