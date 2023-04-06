Brash, who fired a scoreless sixth inning during which he issued two walks and recorded two strikeouts Wednesday against the Angels, has already logged four appearances in 2023.

The one-time starter has allowed just an earned run over his 3.1 innings, and he'd encouragingly refrained from issuing a free pass through his first three trips to the mound. However, Brash's trademark control issues surfaced in Wednesday's outing in the form of two walks, although he was able to escape without any damage. Brash could eventually be stretched back out as a starter, but the hard-throwing right-hander has found some solid success as a reliever since transitioning to the bullpen following an uneven start last season.