Brash secured his 25th hold in a win over the Astros on Tuesday, firing two scoreless innings during which he allowed a hit and recorded two strikeouts.

Brash threw 19 of 25 pitches for strikes while extending his scoreless appearance streak to 13 outings. The right-hander continues to primarily see seventh- and eighth-inning work, although he's arguably been more trustworthy overall in the last month-plus than primary closer Andres Munoz. If the Mariners do make it into the postseason, how manager Scott Servais distributes high-leverage assignments will be something to monitor.