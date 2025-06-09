Mariners' Matt Brash: Extends scoreless streak in victory
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Brash threw a scoreless eighth inning in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Angels. He struck out two.
Sunday marked yet another scoreless outing by Brash, who has rattled off 12 such efforts in a row to begin his season and comeback from 2024 Tommy John surgery. The hard-throwing right-hander remains behind Andres Munoz, who collected his 18th save of the year against Los Angeles, in Seattle's bullpen hierarchy, but Brash has excelled as one of the club's top setup men. Through 10.1 innings, he sports a 12:4 K:BB and 1.06 WHIP to go with his 0.00 ERA and six holds.
More News
-
Mariners' Matt Brash: Rejoins bullpen•
-
Mariners' Matt Brash: Closing in on return•
-
Mariners' Matt Brash: Sharp in first rehab appearance•
-
Mariners' Matt Brash: Scheduled to throw live BP next•
-
Mariners' Matt Brash: Rehab assignment delayed by weather•
-
Mariners' Matt Brash: Getting closer to rehab assignment•