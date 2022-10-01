Brash (4-4) got the win over the Athletics on Friday, firing a scoreless ninth inning during which he recorded two strikeouts.

Brash was exceedingly sharp while getting seven of his eight pitches in for strikes, and he was rewarded with his fourth win of the season when Cal Raleigh slugged a pinch-hit home run that sent the Mariners home with a win and an AL wild-card berth. Except for one stumble against the Royals on Sept. 25, Brash has been nearly flawless since mid-August, turning in scoreless efforts in 18 of his 19 trips to the mound during that span.