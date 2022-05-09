Brash was credited with his first hold in Triple-A Tacoma's win over Salt Lake on Sunday, allowing an earned run on a solo home run, an additional hit and two walks over two innings. He struck out three.

Just demoted from the big-league club Thursday, Brash was solid in his first minor-league appearance of 2022, albeit while displaying a hint of the control issues that led to him being cast off the Mariners roster for the moment. Brash is slated to remain in a bullpen role with the Rainiers for the time being as he acclimates to the Triple-A level and Pacific Coast League specifically -- the 23-year-old jumped to the majors directly from Double-A when he made the Opening Day roster coming out of spring training.