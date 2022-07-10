Brash (2-3), recalled from Triple-A Tacoma earlier in the day, secured the win over the Blue Jays on Saturday, firing a perfect seventh inning during which he recorded two strikeouts.

The starter-turned-reliever worked up to 25 pitches in his one frame, but that was largely due to a 13-pitch encounter with Lourdes Gurriel that included nine foul balls but ultimately culminated in a strikeout. Brash proved well-suited for relief work during his just-concluded 22-appearance stint with the Rainiers, with the bullpen role seemingly helping him to harness his unpredictable control somewhat better.