Brash secured his 16th hold in the Mariners' win over the Padres on Tuesday, firing a scoreless eighth inning during which he allowed a hit and a walk, threw a wild pitch and recorded a strikeout.

It was an eventful frame for Brash that was reminiscent of the control issues he's gotten a better handle on this season, but the hard-throwing right-hander still managed to escape unscathed and post his seventh straight scoreless appearance. Brash has primarily filled a setup role since the trade of Paul Sewald at the deadline to the Diamondbacks, although he has seen one save chance in that span that he successfully converted. Andres Munoz is proving capable of manning the closer role for the time being, but Brash should continuing drawing plenty of hold opportunities down the stretch and also log the occasional ninth-inning assignment.