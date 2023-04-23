Brash (2-2) got the win against the Cardinals on Saturday, firing a scoreless seventh inning during which he hit a batter and struck out the side.

Brash's occasional control issues surfaced when he plunked Alec Burleson during what would have otherwise been a perfect inning. Beyond that blip, the right-hander was stellar while picking up his second win, notably erasing the trio of Lars Nootbaar, Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado on swinging strikeouts. The clean frame marked Brash's fourth scoreless effort in the last five trips to the mound and came in the wake of an ugly one-inning appearance against the Brewers on Wednesday when he'd allowed three earned runs.