Brash (7-3) got the win over the Red Sox on Wednesday, firing a perfect seventh inning during which he recorded two strikeouts.

Brash mowed through the Red Sox during a seventh frame in which he needed just 10 pitches to record his three outs. The right-hander was then rewarded for his sharp performance when Seattle mounted a four-run rally in the seventh inning and held on the rest of the way, making him the pitcher of record. Brash is expected to see a boost in eighth-inning work, especially in games when the Mariners have the lead, as part of the reshuffling of the high-leverage end of the bullpen in the wake of Paul Sewald's trade to the Diamondbacks. However, the fact manager Scott Servais called on him to prevent a 3-2 deficit from growing any larger Wednesday also speaks to the trust Brash has built with a breakout 2023 that's seen him pitch to a 3.35 ERA and 15.4 K/9 while also garnering 15 holds and one save in addition to the seven victories.