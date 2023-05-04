Brash (3-2) secured the win in an extra-inning victory over the Athletics on Wednesday, firing 1.2 scoreless innings during which he allowed a hit and recorded two strikeouts.

Brash was rewarded for snuffing out an eighth-inning threat when first entering the game, putting away Tony Kemp and Brent Rooker on a groundout and swinging strikeout, respectively, to strand Nick Allen on third base. Brash then worked around a leadoff single by Ramon Laureano in the ninth after the Mariners had tied the game in the top half of the frame, and he qualified for the decision once Eugenio Suarez broke the game open with a three-run home run in the 10th inning. The hard-throwing right-hander has now strung together four straight scoreless efforts and is rewarding fantasy managers with an elite 43.1 percent strikeout rate through 14.2 innings.