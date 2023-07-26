Brash, who picked up his fifth win Tuesday against the Twins with a scoreless eighth inning during which he issued a walk and struck out the side, has a 2.35 ERA, 0.78 WHIP, 14:4 K:BB and six holds across the 7.2 innings covering his eight appearances in July.

The one-time starter has been in a groove as a reliever for most of the season, and July has been a particularly productive month. Brash has generated scoreless efforts in seven of those eight appearances this month, and he's gotten a better handle on his control issues overall by lowering his BB/9 from his rookie 5.9 figure to a more palatable 3.9 in 41.1 frames this season. Brash's five victories and 13 holds certainly have made him a rewarding asset for fantasy managers as well, although his work against left-handed hitters (.309 BAA) still needs improvement.