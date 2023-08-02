Brash is in line to see more eighth-inning opportunities as part of the domino effect of Paul Sewald's trade to the Diamondbacks on Monday, and he could also be a candidate for some save chances, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports.

Brash happens to be coming off what manager Scott Servais has termed as "probably the best month of his career", as the hard-throwing right-hander finished July with a 2-0 record, eight holds and a 13.9 K/9 without giving up a home run across 11 innings over 12 appearances. Brash has been more successful as a reliever since transitioning to the bullpen and is exhibiting improved control this season, but one concern about slotting him into a closing role would be the .684 OPS opposing hitters have generated against him in high-leverage situations. Nevertheless, with a fastball that averages 98 mph and a 15.3 K/9 across 52 appearances, he's projected to see a nice bump in setup work, at minimum, behind projected primary closer Andres Munoz.