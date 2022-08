Brash (3-3) picked up the victory in an extra-innings win over the Yankees on Tuesday, firing two scoreless frames in which he didn't allow any hits, issued two walks and recorded three strikeouts.

While his location wasn't always the sharpest, Brash navigated the 12th and 13th innings successfully over a total of 29 pitches. The right-hander has now put together six consecutive scoreless relief appearances since being recalled from Triple-A Tacoma on July 28, a sample of 6.1 innings.