Brash allowed a hit and a walk while striking out two over a scoreless inning to earn the save in Friday's 9-7 win over the Angels.

Brash allowed the first two batters he faced to reach base before settling down. Andres Munoz had converted the Mariners' first two save chances since they traded away Paul Sewald, but he'd pitched three of the last four days, allowing Brash to step up in a high-leverage spot. Brash has two saves and 15 holds this season while pitching to a 3.28 ERA, 1.37 WHIP and 80:20 K:BB over 46.2 innings. Brash has the stuff to be an effective late-inning reliever, though he's still got some strides to make with control.