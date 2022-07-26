Brash was optioned to Triple-A Tacoma on Tuesday.
Brash will return to Triple-A after he appeared in five games following a promotion July 9, surrendering two runs on five hits and four walks while striking out six over 5.1 innings. The right-hander remains one of the Mariners' top prospects and will likely return to the big leagues at some point down the line.
More News
-
Mariners' Matt Brash: Gets second win Saturday•
-
Mariners' Matt Brash: Returns in relief role•
-
Mariners' Matt Brash: Showing improvement at Tacoma•
-
Mariners' Matt Brash: Abysmal in latest minors outing•
-
Mariners' Matt Brash: Gets hold in Rainiers debut•
-
Mariners' Matt Brash: Set for bullpen role in minors•