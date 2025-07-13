Brash recorded two outs and allowed no baserunners for a hold in Saturday's 15-7 win over Detroit. He didn't record a strikeout.

The hold was the 10th of the season for Brash, who has thrived as a setup man after beginning the year on the injured list while recovering from 2024 Tommy John surgery. The hard-throwing right-hander appears to be the next man up for save opportunities on occasions where closer Andres Munoz may be unavailable. Through his first 20.2 innings, Brash boasts a 0.87 ERA, 1.02 WHIP and 21:7 K:BB.