Brash picked up the save during Sunday's 10-8 win over the Blue Jays, allowing one hit and zero walks across a scoreless 10th inning. He struck out two.

Paul Sewald pitched a scoreless ninth to send the game into extras, and with Andres Munoz (shoulder) still on the injured list, Brash was given his fourth save opportunity of the season after Seattle scored two runs in the top of the 10th. The right-hander was able secure his first save despite giving up a single to George Springer and recored multiple strikeouts for a ninth time this season. Brash has three blown saves and an ERA of 4.85, but his 26:5 K:BB through 13 innings is encouraging.