Brash (1-1) got the win during Sunday's 7-2 victory over Houston, allowing two runs on two hits and six walks with five strikeouts in 5.1 innings.

Despite the win, Brash didn't pitch well and was aided by four double plays from the Seattle defense that erased four of the six walks. Houston finally got to the rookie with a two-run Michael Brantley home run in the sixth, but at that point the 23-year-old was already staked to a six-run lead. He's tentatively set to face the Royals on Saturday for his next turn.