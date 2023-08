Brash picked up the save Thursday against the Royals, striking out one over a perfect inning.

Brash entered the contest with a two-run lead in the bottom of the ninth and needed just eight pitches to retire the side in order and notch his fourth save of the season. It was a nice rebound effort after surrendering four hits over his last two outings. The right-handed reliever has now converted three of his last four save attempts and has not issued a walk in three straight appearances.