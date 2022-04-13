Brash (0-1) was charged with the loss Tuesday against the White Sox after allowing two runs on four hits with six strikeouts and one walk across 5.1 innings.

Brash skipped the Triple-A level and earned a spot in Seattle's Opening Day rotation, and he delivered in his big-league debut while facing a strong offense. The 23-year-old was still dealt the loss despite his performance, but it was a promising effort from the right-hander. Brash is likely to be tested again his next time out as he currently lines up to pitch Sunday versus Houston.