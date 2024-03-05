Brash (elbow) played catch from 60 feet Tuesday, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.
Brash made 25 throws and didn't have any issues. He will continue playing catch every other day in order to get built back up as he works his way back from medial right elbow inflammation. Brash will begin the season on the injured list and could miss several weeks as he deliberately rebuilds stamina.
