Brash (elbow) will make his Cactus League debut Monday against the Padres, Adam Jude of The Seattle Times reports.

It will be the first game appearance for Brash since last May's internal brace procedure. The hard-throwing reliever remains on track to make his season debut for the Mariners around May 1. As long as his pre-surgery stuff is intact, Brash should fill a high-leverage role in Seattle's bullpen.