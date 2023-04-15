Brash (1-1) notched the win against the Rockies on Friday, firing two-thirds scoreless innings while issuing a walk and recording two strikeouts.

Brash came in to get the last two outs of the fifth inning and was reasonably sharp, and the fact he was on the hill when that frame came to a close led to his first victory. The right-hander has been busy out of the bullpen early with nine appearances in the Mariners' first 14 games, impressively ringing up 14 strikeouts across 6.2 innings along the way.