Brash (9-4) got the win against the Astros on Sunday, firing 1.1 scoreless innings during which he allowed a hit and recorded two strikeouts.

The Mariners bullpen as a whole was called on for extended duty Sunday after starter Emerson Hancock was forced from the game following two innings due to a shoulder strain. The urgency was compounded when Tayler Saucedo, who relieved Hancock, failed to retire a batter while giving up five runs, but Brash was one of multiple relievers to pick up the slack. He got his four outs on a relatively efficient 23 pitches while posting his second straight scoreless appearance after allowing runs in back-to-back appearances against the Royals last Monday and on Wednesday. Brash had recorded saves in each of his two most recent outings, so he continues to be one of the more versatile bullpen options for manager Scott Servais and an increasingly valuable fantasy asset as a result.