The Mariners recalled Brash from Triple-A Tacoma on Thursday.

Brash will begin his third stint of the season with the big club, serving as a reliever for the second straight time after he had previously been part of the Mariners' Opening Day rotation. Seattle could revisit the idea of developing Brash as a starter in 2023, but for the remainder of the current campaign, the hard-throwing right-hander looks like he'll be a full-time member of the bullpen. Before being optioned to Tacoma on Tuesday, Brash made five relief appearances for Seattle, covering 5.1 innings and striking out six while allowing two earned runs on five hits and four walks. He was eligible to rejoin the Mariners two days after being optioned since Seattle placed fellow reliever Diego Castillo (shoulder) on the 15-day injured list.