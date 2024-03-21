Brash (elbow) threw a bullpen session Wednesday, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports.

Brash only threw at roughly 70% effort, but Wednesday's session marked his first time throwing off the mound since being taken off his throwing program in late February. Brash will throw another bullpen session within the next few days, and it's possible he progresses to facing hitters after then. The 25-year-old righty will likely begin the year on the 15-day IL.