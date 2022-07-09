Brash was recalled by the Mariners on Saturday, Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN Seattle reports.
Brash made the Mariners' Opening Day rotation and flashed impressive stuff at times, but he would up being demoted after struggling to a 7.65 ERA and 17.9 percent walk rate in five starts. He's pitched exclusively out of the bullpen in 26 innings for Triple-A Tacoma, where his 38.3 percent strikeout rate has been enough to offset a 13.1 percent walk rate, leading to a 3.46 ERA. He should continue to pitch in relief for the big-league club.
