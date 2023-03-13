Brash has allowed five earned runs on four hits and four walks while recording two strikeouts across 1.1 innings in two Cactus League appearances this spring.

The right-hander is looking to carve out a relief role this spring but has seen his usual control issues rear their head over a small sample. Brash worked out of the bullpen from July 9 onward last season upon being called up from Triple-A Tacoma and acquitted himself well, posting a 3-1 record, 2.35 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, nine holds and a 12.6 K/9 across 30.2 innings, albeit while also generating a bloated 4.7 BB/9.