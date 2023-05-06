Brash (3-3) took the loss against the Astros on Friday, allowing two earned runs on two hits and a walk over two-thirds of an inning. He struck out two.

Brash was tasked with preserving a 4-4 tie when he entered in the ninth inning, but his leadoff walk to Jose Abreu was followed by Kyle Tucker's go-ahead two-run home run to center field. The hard-throwing right-hander recorded a pair of subsequent strikeouts before a Jake Meyers single got him the hook, and he was saddled with his third loss of the season when Seattle couldn't rally. The stumble snapped a four-appearance scoreless streak for Brash while pushing his ERA and WHIP back up to 5.28 and 1.50, respectively.