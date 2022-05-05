Brash was optioned to Triple-A Tacoma on Thursday.
Brash hadn't pitched above the Double-A level prior to the 2022 season, but he entered the year with fairly lofty expectations after winning a spot on the Opening Day roster. He posted a 3.38 ERA and 1.22 WHIP while striking out 11 in 10.2 innings during his first two major-league starts but was much less effective recently. He was charged with losses in his last two starts after allowing 10 runs in five innings. The right-hander will attempt to sort things out in the minors, but it wouldn't be surprising to see him rejoin the big-league club at some point as long as he performs well in Tacoma.