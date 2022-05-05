Brash will pitch out of the bullpen to begin his time at Triple-A Tacoma, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

The right-hander served mainly as a starter in the minors last year, and his first five big-league appearances came in a starting role. Although manager Scott Servais said Brash's move to the bullpen isn't necessarily permanent, the team will see whether the transition helps him perform better. A timetable for the 23-year-old's return to the majors will likely depend on how he fares in Tacoma.