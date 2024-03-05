Brash (elbow) is expected to play catch Tuesday with a trainer, Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN Seattle reports.

The right-hander is still expected to be weeks away from a return, but Tuesday represents an important step in his recovery. If Brash is able to come out of the session without any setbacks, he'll likely begin a deliberate process of building up his workload while managing the medial right elbow inflammation he's been experiencing.