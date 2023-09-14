Brash recorded his 23rd hold in a win over the Angels on Wednesday, firing a scoreless eighth inning during which he allowed a hit and a walk while recording three strikeouts.

Brash worked the eighth inning for his eighth consecutive scoreless appearance, a stretch that dates back to Aug. 29. The right-hander has posted a 13.5 K/9 and snagged six holds over that eight-inning sample, as manager Scott Servais has opted to stick with Andres Munoz as the primary ninth-inning option despite some stumbles while typically deploying Brash in a seventh- or eighth-inning role.