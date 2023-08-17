Brash allowed one run on a hit and struck out one in one inning to earn the save in Wednesday's 6-5 win over the Royals.

Brash has followed up a nine-inning scoreless streak with three runs allowed over his last 1.1 frames. He took a blown save and loss Monday against the Royals, but he was able to maintain the lead this time around with Andres Munoz down following a 42-pitch outing Tuesday. Brash is up to three saves, 17 holds, five blown saves, a 3.46 ERA, 1.38 WHIP and 85:22 K:BB through 52 innings this season. The Mariners' late-inning relievers have been shaky this week across the board, so Brash's individual struggles aren't likely to cost him high-leverage chances just yet.