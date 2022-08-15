Brash (3-4) took the loss against the Rangers on Sunday, allowing two earned runs on two hits and a wild pitch over two-thirds of an inning.

Brash's control has been one of his Achilles heels thus far in his professional career, and that surfaced somewhat again Sunday. Entrusted with preserving a 3-3 tie when he entered in the seventh, Brash retired Josh Smith and Marcus Semien to open the frame before surrendering a double to Corey Seager, advancing him to third on a wild pitch and subsequently conceding an RBI single to Adolis Garcia. Brash was also charged with the run Garcia scored on the double Erik Swanson surrendered to Nathaniel Lowe, making it the first time the former had surrendered multiple earned runs in an outing since his May 4 against the Astros.