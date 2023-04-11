Brash (0-1) was charged with the loss in an extra-innings defeat at the hands of the Cubs on Monday, allowing an unearned run on one hit over one-third of an inning. He struck out one.

Entrusted with preserving a 2-2 tie when he entered in the bottom of the 10th, Brash ran into immediate trouble when inning-opening runner Nick Madrigal stole third base while Tucker Barnhart was at the plate. Although Brash was subsequently able to record the strikeout, Nico Hoerner then snapped the deadlock with a game-winning single to right field. It's been an uneven start to the season for Brash, who's now allowed at least one run in three of seven appearances but has also posted a stellar 12:3 K:BB in just 5.2 innings.