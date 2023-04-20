Brash (1-2) took the loss against the Brewers on Wednesday, allowed three earned run on four hits over one inning. He struck out one.

The right-hander entered after Marco Gonzales allowed back-to-back singles to open the seventh inning, and he did himself no favors by quickly surrendering consecutive knocks to Brian Anderson and Luke Voit himself, the latter hit driving in one run. Brash would go on to surrender two more RBI singles, and the rocky outing snapped his three-appearance scoreless streak while also serving as his worst of the season in terms of earned runs allowed.